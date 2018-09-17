Residents of 'Hope Village' homeless encampment move to temporary location

Organizers of a homeless encampment called 'Hope Village' are getting a reprieve Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol had told people living at Hope Village to vacate the property north of downtown by Monday morning.

However, the CHP is now helping them move back to their new location.

The residents of Hope Village just received permission Monday morning from SEIU - the Service Workers Union - to set up a new camp for a week on their property.

It's about 200 feet down the block from the previous site.

Hope Village is an encampment that's privately funded by a non-profit, so it has some of the amenities you wouldn't see in a typical homeless encampment.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith brought in some inmates who were willing to work and help the homeless residents pack up their stuff and move their tent to their new temporary location.

Santa Clara County supervisors Dave Cortese and Cindy Chavez say the county is trying to find a lease for the non-profit homeless camp somewhere they can stay for the next 18 months.

But for now they can stay in the location about 200 feet down the block.

