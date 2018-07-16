Residents warned of mountain lion in San Mateo

Posted: Jul 16 2018 11:45AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16 2018 01:20PM PDT

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KTVU) - Officers have located a mountain lion in San Mateo on Monday afternoon. 

According to San Mateo police, residents are being asked to avoid the area between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown. 

Officers say they have the animal cornered in a backyard off Parrot Drive and it's not behaving aggressively. 

Police are warning residents to bring children and animals inside. 

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has arrived at the scene. 

At this point, additional details have not been released. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 