Residents warned of mountain lion in San Mateo

Officers locate a mountain lion in San Mateo, California on July 16, 2018. Photo: San Mateo Police

- Officers have located a mountain lion in San Mateo on Monday afternoon.

According to San Mateo police, residents are being asked to avoid the area between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown.

Officers say they have the animal cornered in a backyard off Parrot Drive and it's not behaving aggressively.

Police are warning residents to bring children and animals inside.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has arrived at the scene.

At this point, additional details have not been released.