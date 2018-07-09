Retired fire capt. who lost sons on 9/11 dies from cancer

- Retired FDNY Captain John Vigiano, who lost both his sons during the Sept. 11 terror attacks, died Sunday at the age of 79.

Vigiano was battling cancer. Various social media posts about the well-respected former U.S. Marine suggest his illness was caused by the air at Ground Zero following the attacks.

Vigiano's son, John Jr., was an FDNY firefighter. His other son, Joseph Vigiano, was a detective with the NYPD. Both were killed as they tried to save lives at the World Trade Center.

Vigiano joined the FDNY in 1962. He retired in 1988. He was cited 28 times for his bravery during his long career.

The FDNY and the NYPD Special Ops division Tweeted their condolences:

"FDNY mourns the loss of retired Captain John T. Vigiano who passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018. During his 36 years in the Department, he was cited 28 times for his bravery and also served his country in the @USMC. "

"Our deepest condolences to the family & friends on the passing of Ret. FDNY Capt. John Vigiano. Capt Vigiano was the proud father of #NYPD ESU Det. Joseph & FDNY Firefighter John, who were both tragically killed on 9/11. Capt. Vigiano was a 36 yr. member of the #FDNY and a @USMC.

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends on the passing of Ret. FDNY Capt. John Vigiano. Capt Vigiano was the proud father of #NYPD ESU Det. Joseph & FDNY Firefighter John, who were both tragically killed on 9/11. Capt. Vigiano was a 36 yr. member of the #FDNY and a @USMC. pic.twitter.com/t3hWS8jQZ4 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) July 9, 2018