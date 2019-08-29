< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426177222" data-article-version="1.0">Richmond community mourns brother, 10, and sister, 13, who died in crash</h1>
</header> data-article-id="426177222" data-article-version="1.0">Richmond community mourns brother, 10, and sister, 13, who died in crash</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426177222" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Richmond community mourns brother, 10, and sister, 13, who died in crash&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/richmond-community-mourns-brother-10-and-sister-13-who-died-in-crash" data-title="Richmond community mourns brother, 10, and sister, 13, who died in crash" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/richmond-community-mourns-brother-10-and-sister-13-who-died-in-crash" addthis:title="Richmond community mourns brother, 10, and sister, 13, who died in crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426177222.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426177222");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426177222_426141406_120399"></div> <script>$(function(){var 28 2019 10:55PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:debora.villalon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/richmond-community-mourns-brother-10-and-sister-13-who-died-in-crash">Debora Villalon, KTVU</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 07:07AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-426177222"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:55PM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:57PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Citlalli Contreras, 13, and her brother Jesse, 10, both who attend Richmond College Prep, died Aug. 24 in Kern County.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Citlalli Contreras, 13, and her brother Jesse, 10, both who attend Richmond College Prep, died Aug. 24 in Kern County. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426177222-426176061" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/T%20RICHMOND%20CHILDREN_00.00.01.08_1567087617101.png_7624648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Citlalli Contreras, 13, and her brother Jesse, 10, both who attend Richmond College Prep, died Aug. 24 in Kern County.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Citlalli Contreras, 13, and her brother Jesse, 10, both who attend Richmond College Prep, died Aug. 24 in Kern County. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426177222" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RICHMOND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A remembrance was held in Richmond Wednesday evening for two siblings killed in a car crash over the weekend.</p><p>About 400 people filled the playground at Richmond College Prep, a public charter school on Florida Avenue. </p><p>The crowd wore white and held white balloons and candles to honor Citlalli Contreras,13, and her brother Jesse, 10. </p><p>Seated in the front row at the vigil, the children's parents Jose and Maria, both 38, and surviving sibling, Diego,12. </p><p>"What do you say to them, there are no words, how do you console them ?" asked head of school Peppina Liano. "I'm saying to other parents, tell your kids that you love them, because tomorrow is just a promise, for everybody."</p><p>The fatal crash occurred Saturday about 10 a.m., as Maria drove the family's SUV south on Interstate-5<br> in Kern County. They were headed to Southern California to see relatives. </p><p>The CHP in Buttonwillow says the Honda drifted into the center divide and Maria over-corrected, losing control and rolling the vehicle. No other cars were involved. The children's grandmother survived with serious injuries. The parents and son Diego were uninjured. </p><p>All were wearing seat belts except for the two children who died and were ejected from the car. </p><p>Jesse died at the scene, and Citlalli, after being airlifted to a hospital. </p><p>People at the childrens' school consider the Contreras very conscientious parents, and wonder if<br> the siblings took off their seat belts to sleep on the long ride. </p><p>"We don't understand how it happened," said Liano, "but we're here together, and we want to show the parents how much we really love them."</p><p>At the vigil, the crowd was comforted by songs and prayer.</p><p>Both Jesse and Citlalli had been enrolled since preschool, and were involved in many activities, including soccer. </p><p>"Whatever feelings you are feeling, you are not by yourself, you are not alone," said one speaker. </p><p>In Citlalli's classroom, her desk is covered with notes, flowers, and a favorite candy. She was a class leader who wanted to go to Harvard University one day. </p><p>Students are learning how fragile life is. </p><p>"They've been saying they were just talking to her on Friday about her trip," said 8th grade teacher <br> Jasmine McKinney. "And they said 'see you on Monday', so that really hit them hard, that you just never know." </p><p>In Jesse's 5th grade room, classmates are processing their grief by feeling his presence. </p><p>"When we work on something, they'll take his notebook out and say Jesse's working," said teacher Taylor Vogt, "and they save a spot for him when we have circle time."</p><p>It's only the third week of school, with kids settling in, then suddenly confronting this loss. </p><p>One heartfelt note to Jesse had the heading: "I wish they didn't go." </p><p>"They're not forgetting him, we're not forgetting him, they feel he's not really gone, and I think that's really special," said Vogt. </p><p>The vigil concluded with children sharing the microphone, and memories of the beloved siblings. </p><p>Bereaved brother Diego is also a student at Richmond College Prep, and students plan to support him, even as they console each other. </p><p>"I told them you want to cry? Cry. You want to go home? Go home. You want to run around the playground ? id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/hazardous-materials-response-at-fairmont-hotel-in-san-jose" title="Poisonous chemicals kill one, injure nine at Fairmont Hotel in San Jose" data-articleId="426515589" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One woman is dead and nine others were injured and transported to nearby hospitals following a hazmat incident at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose. Of those nine, one person is in life-threatening condition and the remaining eight are considered to be" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Poisonous chemicals kill one, injure nine at Fairmont Hotel in San Jose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:06PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 06:44PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is dead and nine others injured and transported to nearby hospitals following a hazmat incident at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose. Of those nine, one person is in life-threatening condition and the remaining eight are considered to be non life-threatening condition.</p><p>The San Jose Fire Department says the incident began around 10 a.m. Saturday when hotel staff called 9-1-1 to report an apparent suicide involving chemicals, according to San Jose Fire Dept. Captain Mitch Matlow.</p><p>At a media briefing early Sunday evening, Matlow indicated that the chemicals involved in the incident were identified, however could not reveal what those chemicals were due to an investigation by the San Jose Police Department.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hurricane-dorian-causes-travel-disruptions-at-airports-nationwide" title="Hurricane Dorian causes travel disruptions at airports nationwide" data-articleId="426536446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Passengers at SFO Airport say it was smooth getting out of Florida on Friday, but there's concern about the coming days over the holiday weekend. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama spoke with passengers, many of whom were allowed by airlines to change their ticke" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian causes travel disruptions at airports nationwide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 03:33PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Airline travelers at San Francisco International Airport and other airports could face delays during the Labor Day holiday weekend even if they aren't traveling through Florida in the path of Hurricane Dorian, which threatens to hit the Sunshine state on Monday.</p><p>SFO has direct flights on several airlines to Orlando and Miami.</p><p>On Friday, Orlando International Airport announced on Twitter that it plans to stop all commercial flights at 2 a.m. Monday September 2nd.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walnut-creek-teen-paralyzed-during-wrestling-match-takes-first-steps-in-nearly-two-years" title="Walnut Creek teen paralyzed during wrestling match takes first steps in nearly two years" data-articleId="426517556" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan Joseph of Walnut Creek undergoes hours of intensive physical therapy five days a week. We first reported on the 18-year-old when he became paralyzed during a wrestling match. KTVU's Amber Lee is following Ryan's progress and says there was a maj" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walnut Creek teen paralyzed during wrestling match takes first steps in nearly two years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amber Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:41PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:45PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Walnut Creek teenger who was paralyzed during a wrestling match at College Park High School is making remarkable progress. His parents shared the news with KTVU Friday evening.</p><p>From Colorado where Ryan Joseph is undergoing therapy, the 18-year-old spoke about the challenges of his journey.</p><p>His father Tom Ryan is in Walnut Creek, getting their family home ready for Ryan's eventual return.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-of-the-most-recent-us-mass-shootings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With&#x20;three&#x20;mass&#x20;shootings&#x20;claiming&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;34&#x20;lives&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;span&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;week&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;nation&#x20;is&#x20;again&#x20;debating&#x20;the&#x20;use&#x20;of&#x20;guns&#x2c;&#x20;mental&#x20;illness&#x20;and&#x20;how&#x20;to&#x20;best&#x20;curb&#x20;the&#x20;never-ending&#x20;spate&#x20;of&#x20;death&#x20;and&#x20;violence&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Shutterstock" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bart-schedule-modified-due-to-labor-day-holiday-track-work" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/11/09/BART_s__3_5_billion__shopping_list__0_2261862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/11/09/BART_s__3_5_billion__shopping_list__0_2261862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/11/09/BART_s__3_5_billion__shopping_list__0_2261862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/11/09/BART_s__3_5_billion__shopping_list__0_2261862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/11/09/BART_s__3_5_billion__shopping_list__0_2261862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>BART schedule modified due to Labor Day holiday, track work</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-causes-travel-disruptions-at-airports-nationwide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hurricane Dorian causes travel disruptions at airports nationwide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/salvation-army-culinary-school-a-recipe-for-success" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Salvation_Army_culinary_school_a_recipe__0_7628451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Salvation_Army_culinary_school_a_recipe__0_7628451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Salvation_Army_culinary_school_a_recipe__0_7628451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Salvation_Army_culinary_school_a_recipe__0_7628451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Salvation_Army_culinary_school_a_recipe__0_7628451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Salvation Army culinary school: A recipe for success</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/three-san-jose-police-officers-injured-after-large-crowd-approaches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/27/San_Jose_police_union_agrees_to_greater__0_5975677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/27/San_Jose_police_union_agrees_to_greater__0_5975677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/27/San_Jose_police_union_agrees_to_greater__0_5975677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/27/San_Jose_police_union_agrees_to_greater__0_5975677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/27/San_Jose_police_union_agrees_to_greater__0_5975677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Three San Jose police officers injured after large crowd approaches</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More 