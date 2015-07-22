< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Richmond police commission urges city to hire full-time misconduct investigator fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Richmond police commission urges city to hire full-time misconduct investigator&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/richmond-police-commission-urges-city-to-hire-full-time-misconduct-investigator" data-title="Richmond police commission urges city to hire full-time misconduct investigator" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/richmond-police-commission-urges-city-to-hire-full-time-misconduct-investigator" addthis:title="Richmond police commission urges city to hire full-time misconduct investigator"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427527041.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427527041");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427527041-2936445"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427527041-2936445" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/07/22/Richmond_police_1437601008971_52981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" By KTVU Staff
Posted Sep 05 2019 11:47AM PDT (BCN/KTVU)</strong> - Richmond's Community Police Review Commission is urging their City Council to hire an investigations officer who can dig into a growing backlog of complaints alleging police misconduct.</p><p>The job pays between $61 and $97 per hour and there have been nearly 100 applicants, but only about a dozen of them might be considered qualified, according to Assistant City Attorney Bruce Soublet.</p><p>"There are people who are interested in the job," Soublet told the commissioners Wednesday night during their regularly scheduled meeting in the basement at City Hall.</p><p>"The question is ... do they reflect the values we want?" Soublet said. "You can be qualified and not have the right type of values for this community."</p><p>The job used to be full-time, but there wasn't always a full workload.</p><p>Former Investigations Officer Don Casimere, who recently retired, reportedly also handled disputes over towed vehicles to round out his schedule.</p><p>Since Casimere's retirement, however, the city turned the position into an on-call, part-time job.</p><p>That's at the heart of their difficulty filling it.</p><p>Two people have been hired for the job in recent years, but both of them quickly moved on to better paying, full-time jobs.</p><p>"Because it's part-time, people who have those qualifications tend to gravitate towards other jobs," Councilman Jael Myrick, who serves as the City Council's liaison to the police commission, explained to commissioners Wednesday night.</p><p>"The way I see it," said Commissioner Oscar Garcia, "it's either no investigator or an investigator that doesn't have enough work."</p><p>"I think the City Council will have to make a decision if it wants to have an investigator," Garcia said. "If it does, it will have to be a full-time position."</p><p>Commissioner Yenny Garcia asked city officials to produce records of hours logged in previous misconduct investigations in order to establish a frame of reference.</p><p>Other commissioners suggested that it might be worthwhile to assign additional duties to justify full-time employment for the next investigations officer, or to hire someone full-time on a temporary basis.</p><p>"I think we have a number of pretty serious cases to investigate right now," Commissioner Carol Hegstrom said. "I would think we would almost have enough work for a full-time investigator at least for a certain period of time."</p><p>At one point in the city's history, they went more than two years without an investigations officer, and several people at the meeting expressed concerns about letting this hiring process drag on like that a second time.</p><p>Myrick, however, said he would not let that happen.</p><p>"I'm committed to making sure we have at least an interim person in the next two months," Myrick said. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Big_rig_hauling_live_chicken_crashes_on__0_7640165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Big_rig_hauling_live_chicken_crashes_on__0_7640165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Big_rig_hauling_live_chicken_crashes_on__0_7640165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Big_rig_hauling_live_chicken_crashes_on__0_7640165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo are currently blocked due to a collision involving a big rig that has caught on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Elissa Harrington reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Big rig hauling live chickens crashes on Interstate 80 in San Pablo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Chip Vaughan </span>, <span class="author">Hau Kuiang</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:22AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 11:03AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A big rig hauling about 1,000 live chickens swerved on Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo early Thursday morning, hitting the center divide, then another car before bursting into flames, killing most of the poultry on board, except for about 200 birds left wandering around in what was an unusual and distressing sight. </p><p>"This is very unusual," said Rodeo-Hercules Fire District Battalion Chief Darren Johnson. "This is one of the top fivecalls I have been on in my career."</p><p>The crash, reported about 3:30 a.m. in the westbound direction of San Pablo Dam Road, didn't cause any major injuries, but it did create a fiery spectacle and a traffic nightmare for anything trying to get through the MacArthur Maze near the east end of the Bay Bridge. The California Highway Patrol said the chickens were en route to a processing plant. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ousd-to-respond-to-allegations-that-teachers-manipulated-grades-at-castlemont-high" title="OUSD to respond to allegations that teachers manipulated grades at Castlemont High" data-articleId="427473056" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/OUSD_to_respond_to_teachers_accused_of_f_0_7640385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/OUSD_to_respond_to_teachers_accused_of_f_0_7640385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/OUSD_to_respond_to_teachers_accused_of_f_0_7640385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/OUSD_to_respond_to_teachers_accused_of_f_0_7640385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/OUSD_to_respond_to_teachers_accused_of_f_0_7640385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="OUSD to respond to teachers accused of faking grades to boost graduation rates. Greg Liggins reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OUSD to respond to allegations that teachers manipulated grades at Castlemont High</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:05AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:12AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials with the Oakland Unified School District will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss "potential issues" discovered through an investigation into how some staff administered a high school credit recovery program known as APEX. </p><p>There have been several complaints of "grade manipulations" for graduation requirements filed with the district, according to a news release. The administration has been looking into these allegatioons specifically at Castlement High School since early in the summer break.</p><p>"Based on what we know from Castlemont, we realized we need to take a closer look at the way APEX is administered across all school sites," the news release said. "As yet, our investigation has found no evidence to support those allegations."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/da-charges-football-player-and-brazen-crew-of-more-than-60-ups-robberies" title="DA charges football player and 'brazen' crew of more than 60 UPS robberies" data-articleId="427505473" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Southern California defensive back Isaiah Langley (14) with a tackle during an NCAA football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DA charges football player and 'brazen' crew of more than 60 UPS robberies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee </span>, <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 09:20AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 11:18AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Isaiah Langley, briefly signed by the Oakland Raiders and recently waived by the Indianapolis Colts, has been charged by Alameda County District Attorney as being part of "brazen" crew in 61 robberies of UPS drivers across Northern California, netting $1 million in stolen electronics. </p><p>According to the prosecutors' declaration, he is one of 12 people connected to robberies that span from Dec. 6, 2018 to Aug. 21. Prosecutors allege that Langley and his crew stole mostly cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices by renting a vehicle and then robbing the delivery truck drivers as they were dropping off packages, the statement reads. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-city-college-helping-educators-staff-buy-homes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/bk_1567708397019_7641030_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/bk_1567708397019_7641030_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/bk_1567708397019_7641030_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/bk_1567708397019_7641030_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/bk_1567708397019_7641030_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Smith&#x20;Collection&#x2f;Gado&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Berkeley City College helping educators, staff buy homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/driver-abandons-jeep-in-waves-after-getting-stuck-on-sc-beach-during-hurricane-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/abandoned%20jeep_1567705602997.jpg_7640915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/abandoned%20jeep_1567705602997.jpg_7640915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/abandoned%20jeep_1567705602997.jpg_7640915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/abandoned%20jeep_1567705602997.jpg_7640915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/abandoned%20jeep_1567705602997.jpg_7640915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;found&#x20;an&#x20;abandoned&#x20;Jeep&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;shoreline&#x20;in&#x20;Myrtle&#x20;Beach&#x20;as&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;battered&#x20;the&#x20;coast&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;WPDE&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver abandons Jeep in waves after getting stuck on SC beach during Hurricane Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-zoo-offering-free-admission-for-bay-area-residents-on-thursdays-in-september" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/sf%20zoo_1567704901078.PNG_7640855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/sf%20zoo_1567704901078.PNG_7640855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/sf%20zoo_1567704901078.PNG_7640855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/sf%20zoo_1567704901078.PNG_7640855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/sf%20zoo_1567704901078.PNG_7640855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bititi&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;an&#x20;eleven&#x20;year-old&#x20;giraffe&#x2c;&#x20;brushes&#x20;against&#x20;its&#x20;newborn&#x20;calf&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Zoo&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SF Zoo offering free admission for Bay Area residents on Thursdays in September</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/da-charges-football-player-and-brazen-crew-of-more-than-60-ups-robberies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/GettyImages-612909946_1567701721386_7640820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Southern&#x20;California&#x20;defensive&#x20;back&#x20;Isaiah&#x20;Langley&#x20;&#x28;14&#x29;&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;tackle&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;NCAA&#x20;football&#x20;game&#x20;between&#x20;the&#x20;Arizona&#x20;State&#x20;Sun&#x20;Devils&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;USC&#x20;Trojans&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brian&#x20;Rothmuller&#x2f;Icon&#x20;Sportswire&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DA charges football player and 'brazen' crew of more than 60 UPS robberies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puppy-rescued-from-flooded-vehicle-in-orange-county-during-hurricane-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/puppy%20dorian%20rescue_1567599986827.png_7637236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/puppy%20dorian%20rescue_1567599986827.png_7637236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/puppy%20dorian%20rescue_1567599986827.png_7637236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/puppy%20dorian%20rescue_1567599986827.png_7637236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/puppy%20dorian%20rescue_1567599986827.png_7637236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Orange&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> 