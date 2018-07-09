Roads & businesses impacted as Treasure Island redevelopment finally gets underway

- Plans to redevelop San Francisco's Treasure Island have been in the works since the Navy base closed in 1997.

In 2018, the first physical signs of that redevelopment have stated to take shape in the form of heavy construction equipment that’s been moved into place at its entrance.

Just five months ago, MeeSun Boice opened Mersea restaurant at the corner of Avenue of the Palms and 9th Street.

“A few months after we opened they shut the frontage road,” said MeeSun. “It definitely affected us.”

Phase One of Treasure Island redevelopment called for the closure of the Palms which is the main road that runs in front of Mersea where work has begun in an area where up to 8,000 homes will be constructed.

Now customers have to navigate detours throughout Treasure Island to get to the restaurant.

Not far away, Mateo's Hotdogs and Churros was also affected when it changed locations.

An employee told me in Spanish that business isn't as good as on to the corner of California Avenue and Avenue D as it was at the front gate to Treasure Island Road, a popular location for photo takers and tour buses.

The construction has also narrowed roads Treasure Island Road where cyclists share the road with vehicles.

“It’s tight there. We're experienced riders so we know how to community with drivers and stay safe on the road, but year they could use some path there,” said bicyclist Frank Johnson.

Boice says her business is staying put has uses social media using social to get the word out to new customers.

“The city did help us by creating these signs, these monuments that have these white signs that kind of guide everyone and the construction signs that are showing the big detour.”

With most of her staff being Treasure Island residents, she said she remains committed to the area.

“We hope that the city stays with the commitment to the community and we want to be a part of that.”

The Treasure Island Development Authority said that the geotechnical work that is currently taking place is estimated to last 13 months.

After that, utility and roadwork will take place for not only Treasure Island but also Yerba Buena Island.

We could start to see the first housing start to go up in about a year.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in 2035.