- The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-Alert following a rock slide that damaged vehicles traveling along the southbound lanes of US 101 in Marin.

The incident was reported at 6:25 p.m. just south of the Marin City off-ramp.

Hundreds of golf ball-sized rocks fell from a hillside along the right of the freeway, bringing traffic to a halt in the right three lanes.

There's no word if anyone was injured, or if any cars collided as a result of the rock slide.