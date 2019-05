- A wanted felon was arrested Sunday afternoon in possession of an explosive device, a stun gun, narcotics, and burglary tools, police said.

A Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer contacted a man loitering in the parking lot of 49er Pet on Southwest Boulevard around 12:30 p.m.

The man was identified by police as Michael Rafael Digesti, 36, a transient in the Rohnert Park area.

Digesti was wanted on a felony warrant out of Sonoma County.

He was taken into custody for the warrant, and during a search of his belongings, police said they discovered a small homemade explosive device, a stun gun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad responded to the scene and took the explosive device.

Digesti was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, possession of an explosive device, and felon in possession of a stun gun, police said.