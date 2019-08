- More than 50,000 people packed into Levi’s Stadium to watch the Rolling Stones hit the stage on Sunday, but the legendary rock band was met with controversy as they played past the city's curfew of 10 p.m.

The Stones took to the stage late: 10 minutes before 9 p.m. They were expected to be on by 8:30 p.m. and they had 19 songs on their playlist.

The concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 18 when the curfew is 11 p.m. The tour was postponed after lead singer Mick Jagger had heart surgery.

The Mercury News reported the Stones closed at 10:57 p.m. and sources told the news agency that the band had actually negotiated to get the Sunday curfew extended until 11 p.m.

The curfew has been a contentious issue between the city of Santa Clara and the San Francisco 49ers, who manage the stadium. City leaders are concerned with noise complaints from neighbors since Monday is a school and work day for most. The 49ers insist the 10 p.m. weeknight curfew is unrealistic.

Fans had mixed reaction.

“I’d be really disappointed if he didn't go over because this is huge for the area,” said Kathleen Higgins of Salinas. “It's not like this is a residential area. If he goes past 10 o'clock at night, maybe until 10:30 or 11 p.m. I don't think he's disturbing anybody,” said Kathleen Huggins of Salinas.

“He’s a living legend and I think it's deserving for an exception for this,” said Diane Mika of Salinas.

Others weren't as forgiving.

“You need to play to your neighbors, you need to play nice,” said George Mika of Salinas. “If you aren't playing nice, you won't have the events, the attendance, you won't have those major personalities show up.”

The band is not the first to break curfew. Beyonce, U2 and Cold Play have all done it. KTVU reached out to the 49ers and the Mayor of Santa Clara for comment but did not hear back. In the past, the 49ers were fined up to $1,000 for the violation.