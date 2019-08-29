"I think the most likely outcome is that the NCAA modifies its rules to some extent," said Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program. "Whether that's enough to make California back off, I don't know. But if I had to guess, I'd say this is likely to lead to some (rules) changes."
The NCAA Board of Governors appointed the 19-member working group in May. Gene Smith, the Ohio State athletic director who co-chairs the group with Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, issued a statement back then that reinforced the NCAA's long-held position: The committee will not support paying students like school employees.
Three weeks ago, the group acknowledged it was discussing changing rules, policies and practices. It did not provide specifics and the NCAA this past week declined to make members of the group available for interviews. Formal recommendations are expected to be made at the board's quarterly meeting in October.
Feldman said he believes the least contentious option would be allowing athletes to receive some money.
Others are calling for more drastic changes.
"I think the entire system will have to change if this law passes," said attorney Tim Nevius, a former University of Dayton baseball player and NCAA investigator who now runs a college sports law firm. Since challenging the NCAA with a federal class-action lawsuit over compensating athletes, Nevius has become an advocate of NCAA reform.
"This is long overdue, too," he said. "These are basic economic rights that are afforded to every single person not only in college but in our country and denying athletes these rights is not only wrong, it's stupid."
The California proposal would allow athletes to earn money through endorsements and sponsorships while prohibiting schools, conferences and associations like the NCAA from enforcing policies that prohibit those payments. It also says the NCAA cannot declare any school or athlete ineligible for taking the money.
The state Senate approved the bill 31-4 in May. At the time, state Sen. Nancy Skinner, the bill's sponsor, said NCAA rules "disproportionately harm students from low-income families" and are "particularly unfair" to female athletes. The bill faces a key test Friday, when an Assembly committee will decide whether to advance it or kill it.
If the bill ends up being signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, there could be a long, contentious court battle.
Nebraska law professor Josephine Potuto believes the NCAA could use the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause to retain control over eligibility decisions.
That argument, Potuto said, could give the NCAA enough flexibility to let schools comply with California law without risking expulsion while allowing the NCAA to declare individual athletes ineligible, a variation from the governing body's traditional tack.
"What the legislation does is inconsistent with the NCAA requirements," said Potuto, who once chaired the NCAA's committee on infractions. "The California schools are a member of the NCAA and when you're a member of a club, you can try and get the rules changed. But you don't get to be a member of a club and say I have different rules that I'm operating by without the risk of getting expelled by the club. So California can regulate by statute that its institutions work to change the bylaws and that's perfectly fine. But to tell California schools you can't do it risks their membership."
When the NCAA has opposed previous state-level decisions or positions, it has declared those states off limits for championship events.
Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon faced this after allowing legalized sports betting on single games, though that situation changed after the Supreme Court cleared the way for expanded sports gambling across the country. Mississippi and South Carolina were banned from hosting championship events because of controversy over use of Confederate flags. North Carolina was put on the list after passing a "bathroom bill" considered anti-transgender and Indiana, where the NCAA is headquartered and the host for Final Fours, faced a similar response when it passed a "religious freedom" bill.
North Carolina later repealed the bill and Indiana passed legislation clarifying the bill would not legalize discrimination.
Using the same tactic against the nation's most populous state poses different problems. Nevius considers it an empty threat and Feldman partially agrees.
"I think it's more challenging when you're dealing with California than other states and when you have the Pac-12 involved," Feldman said. "I think It's more difficult when the NCAA model is constantly under attack, which is why I think pressure is there to loosen the rules because if they hold on too tightly, they might lose control, as the saying goes. And this might be the right time, too."
Posted Aug 29 2019 04:15PM PDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 07:18PM PDT
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened at Story Road and Jackson Avenue at 3:45 p.m.
A witness said a gold SUV ran into a dark-colored pickup truck and then struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The victim was pinned under the SUV.
Posted Aug 29 2019 03:13PM PDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 03:57PM PDT
Two people were injured in a shooting in North Oakland on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
According to Oakland police, the shooting happened at 2:27 p.m. in the 900 block of 61st near Market St. where officers found two males.
The victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.
Posted Aug 29 2019 05:48PM PDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 07:15PM PDT
Isabel Bueso received what she and her doctor say could very well be a death sentence.
It came from the United States Citizen and Immigration Services— a deportation letter.
" I cried a lot. I was shaking. I was pale from the shock," said Bueso.