Sacred Heart's annual turkey drive for Thanksgiving kicks off

Posted: Nov 19 2018 09:51AM PST

Video Posted: Nov 19 2018 08:51AM PST

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) - Sacred Heart Community Service kicked off  its annual Thanksgiving food box distribution Monday in San Jose. 

The agency said it is preparing for 4,200 families to pick up Thanksgiving food boxes that contain 50 pounds of food and a turkey. It will also distribute another 3,200 boxes in December. 

The food boxes offset the cost of groceries for families in Santa Clara County, saving them $100 for Thanksgiving.  The box distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1381 First St. 

Those who would like to donate turkeys can drop them off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. For more information on donating or volunteering, go to www.sacredheartcs.org/holidays
   
 

