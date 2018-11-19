Sacred Heart's annual turkey drive for Thanksgiving kicks off

- Sacred Heart Community Service kicked off its annual Thanksgiving food box distribution Monday in San Jose.

The agency said it is preparing for 4,200 families to pick up Thanksgiving food boxes that contain 50 pounds of food and a turkey. It will also distribute another 3,200 boxes in December.

The food boxes offset the cost of groceries for families in Santa Clara County, saving them $100 for Thanksgiving. The box distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1381 First St.

Those who would like to donate turkeys can drop them off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. For more information on donating or volunteering, go to www.sacredheartcs.org/holidays



