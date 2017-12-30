San Francisco emergency alerts available by text for New Year's Eve

- San Francisco residents and visitors planning to celebrate New Year's Eve in the city can sign up to get emergency text message alerts for the evening, city officials announced this week.

By texting the phrase NYESF17 to 888-777, party goers can get alerts on emergencies disrupting vehicle and pedestrian traffic as well as warnings for disasters such as tsunamis and flooding.

Residents can also sign up to get emergency alerts year round by going to AlertSF.org or by texting "AlertSF" to the same phone number.

City police, fire and other public safety agencies will have additional staff on hand New Year's Eve to respond to any emergencies.

Civilians are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and take note of emergency exits, call 911 or talk to a police officer if they see something suspicious and make plans ahead of time for where to meet members of your group if you get separated at a large event.

Fireworks are prohibited in San Francisco, and noise complaints should be called in to the non-emergency line at (415) 553-0123.