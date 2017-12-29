San Francisco law enforcement officials will be 'hyper vigilant' on New Year's Eve

- A foiled Christmas day terrorist attack at San Francisco's Pier 39 has some revelers concerned about security along the Embarcadero this New Year's Eve.

But Friday San Francisco’s police Chief Bill Scott assured the public that there are no credible threats to the city. Law enforcement officials, however, say they will be hyper vigilant.

"We want the public to know that again there are no credible threats and it's important that they see officers out here but they'll also be officers that you won't see," said Scott, flanked by Acting Mayor London Breed and Fire Chief Joanne Hayes White at SFPD headquarters today.

Scott said his department will be collaborating with the FBI but he would not reveal if snipers would be used from building tops, as New York City has announced it will do for its New Year's celebrations.

New York made the move in the wake of the deadly Las Vegas massacre where a gunman sprayed bullets upon concert goers from his hotel room.

"What is most important to us is that we make sure everyone is safe," said Acting Mayor London Breed.

The city's emergency operations center will be activated, and a sobering center on Mission Street will open its doors.

"We don't want people drinking and driving so use our public transportation system," said Mayor Breed.

Alex Rendon is visiting San Francisco from Riverside, where he says his city's festival of lights celebration took extra safety precautions this year.

"This year they were extra careful and for the first time ever they had snipers all over the downtown area," said Rendon.

SFPD will not disclose staffing numbers but Chief Scott said officers will be "heavily deployed." No discretionary time off is being granted for officers.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes White reminded the public that both the sale and use of fireworks in San Francisco are illegal.

If you'd like to see fireworks, she said leave it to the professionals at the Embarcadero show.

Rides on BART, Muni and CalTrain are free starting at 8pm on Sunday.

