- San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday appointed the new interim District Attorney, a day after veteran DA George Gascon announced his resignation.

She named Suzy Loftus, former San Francisco Police Commission president, to the post. Loftus is currently legal counsel for the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association confirmed the appointment saying, "We respect Mayor Breed's authority to appoint a district attorney, and we are thankful it is not the criminal and domestic-terrorist apologist who is running to replace the failed Gascon."

Loftus told KTVU in a prior interview, "When I look at the city I love, I think there's a lot of things we can do better. We can partner with community. We can build a safer city."

The move now makes Loftus the incumbent, albeit interim one, when she runs for the official position on Nov. 5, which inevitably will give her some recognition and advantage against the three others vying for the position: Nancy Tung, Chesa Boudin and Leif Dautch.

Loftus, a San Francisco native, volunteers at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in city's Western Addition.

She says her partnership with the nonprofit which serves underprivileged families started more than ten years ago when she worked as an Assistant San Francisco District Attorney.

Gascon, who's served in the position for the past nine years, will leave his post effective on Oct. 18.