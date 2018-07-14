San Francisco mayor London Breed hosts policy transition summit

Mayor London Breed met with members of her policy transition team at UC Hastings College of the Law on Saturday afternoon to discuss issues such as homelessness, housing, immigration and public safety. Photo courtesy of London Breed.

The summit included hundreds of San Francisco residents and a dozen working committees, according to a news release from the mayor.

"I'm inspired by everyone at this summit," Breed said. "Each person brought a unique perspective to the table, rolled up their sleeves and worked collaboratively with experts, colleagues, friends, and in some cases strangers to bring innovative ideas and best practices to this summit."

The mayor's policy transition team is chaired by four community leaders Roberta Achtenberg, Suzy Loftus, Gorretti Lui and the Rev. Cecil Williams. Veteran policy expert Joyce Newstat serves as director of the policy transition.

Executive summaries from each committee are posted at Londonformayor.com/policy-summit-reports/ Members of the public can submit policy ideas at Londonformayor.com/your-policy-ideas/