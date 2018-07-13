San Francisco police arrest alleged "Rideshare Rapist"

- Police say they have arrested the man they call the Rideshare Rapist, He is charged with raping four women while posing as a rideshare driver. Investigators say he first struck in 2013, then three more times this year.

"These assaults were violent rapes committed by a serial rapist. A sexual deviant predator who was not going to stop until he was caught," said San Francisco police Commander Greg McEachern.

Police say DNA from the man who attacked four female victims matches that of 37-year-old Orlando Vilchez Lazo of San Mateo.

Officers arrested him Thursday at his home on numerous charges including four counts of rape, kidnapping, assault and rape with a foreign object.

Investigators say the rapist first struck five years ago, then again in February, March and June of this year. Each time police entered the attacker's DNA into a national database. Police formed a task force which included plainclothes teams working weekend nights.

Then on Saturday July 7, just before police say they were going to issue a public warning about the rapist, the case broke wide open.

"Investigators in uniform and plain clothes were south of market conducting undercover operations when they observed an individual whose behavior and description matched the behavior of the previous sexual assaults," said McEachern.

The DNA matched and Vilchez Lazo is now in jail. His bail is $4 million. Police are still trying to determine if Vilchez Lazo ever actually worked for a rideshare company.

Uber tells us he did not work for them. Women rideshare passengers we spoke with say they try to ride with someone they know.

"I always make sure the license plate matches who is in the the app. That they know my name. I have a picture of them in my app. That's the only way I'll get in one," said Michele Barreuthes of Walnut Creek.

Police believe there may be more victims out there, and hope they come forward.



