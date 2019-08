- The San Francisco Police Department has wrapped up an investigation into a suspicious package in the area of 3rd and Mission Rock streets.

Police are reopening streets in the area.

**Avoid the Area** Please avoid the area of 3rd Street and Mission Rock St. Due to investigation of suspicious package. Closure may impact traffic to and from #OraclePark. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 7, 2019

Police did not say what, if anything, was in the package.