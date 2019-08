- The San Francisco Police Department will join with GLIDE in hosting a "Reflection and Reconciliation Session" Monday night designed as a forum for the LGBTQ community to share their stories and offer suggestions as how to increase trust and communication with the police.

Monday's event, the first of a planned series of such "listening sessions," comes on the 53rd anniversary of the Compton's Cafeteria Riot, which took place in August 1966 at Compton's Cafeteria at the corner of Turk and Taylor Streets in San Francisco's Tenderloin district.

The cafeteria was a gathering spot for transgender people. The riots, over two nights, were brought on by a police crackdown against transgender people.

These riots predated the more famous Stonewall Riots in New York City by three years.

In a news release, the SFPD says input from this and other sessions will help "move the department forward in ways that emphasize respect, safety and diversity."

Monday night's session is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the GLIDE sanctuary at 330 Ellis St. in San Francisco (Taylor Street entrance).

Police Chief William Scott and SFPD command staff, and others, will host the session.

It will be streamed live on the SFPD's Facebook page and broadcast later on SFGovTV.