- San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid is for sale.

It's the first time the iconic building has hit the market.

Once hated by some, now beloved by many, it is estimated that the Montgomery Street building will sell for around $600 million.

The deal will reportedly include two adjacent buildings.

The Transamerica Pyramid was built in 1972, and was the tallest building in San Francisco, until the completion of the Salesforce Tower last year.