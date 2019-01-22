San Jose: High-school teacher arrested, faces sexual assault charges of child in classroom

- A male teacher at Pioneer High School was arrested Tuesday for alleged inappropriate conduct with a student, the San Jose Unified School District confirmed.

Suspect Ricardo Chavarria, 37, was arrested during school hours at 1290 Blossom Hill Road, according to spokeswoman Lili Smith, and he will not be rehired at the school or any other district position.

San Jose Police Department said Chavarria, who worked as a Spanish teacher, was arrested for sexual penetration and oral copulation with a 17-year-old girl.

Police said a staff member at the school called them to report Chavarria on Tuesday.

An investigation by the SJPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploitation Detail revealed that the assaults happened inside the classroom between November and December 2018. Richardo Chavarria- a teacher at San Jose Pioneer High School who has been arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student.

Chavarria was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on multiple felony sex charges with a minor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Frank Montoya of the San Jose Police Department's ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1382.

