San Jose man dies in suspected DUI crash

- A 24-year-old San Jose man died and three others were injured in a suspected drunken driving crash early Saturday morning on Interstate Highway 280, the California Highway Patrol said.

The solo-car crash happened about 1:45 a.m. when a 2013 BMW E350 sedan went off the connector from northbound state Highway 17 to southbound 280, according to the CHP.

The BMW failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway, struck a tree, rolled several times and then ended up on its wheels on southbound 280, authorities said.

The four men in the car, all from San Jose, were taken to a hospital but the 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries. His name was not released.

The 23-year-old driver suffered major injuries and will be arrested on suspicion on driving under the influence after he is treated, the CHP said. Authorities have not released his name.

The other two passengers, ages 22 and 23, were hospitalized with major and moderate injuries.