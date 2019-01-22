Grandmother fatally shot inside her own home, SJPD investigating

- San Jose police investigators continue searching for suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of a grandmother, who was killed inside her own home.

Tuesday afternoon, neighbors tried to console the victim’s family, after a beloved grandmother was gunned down Saturday inside her East San Jose home.

“I listen, and, ‘boom.’ And ah, oh my god. And my neighbor, we heard, my family heard. My friends heard. But too late,” said neighbor Efrain Cantor.

Efrain Cantor says San Jose police arrived in about seven minutes. But family members say the bullet hit Lilia Santiago in the center of her chest. She died in her duplex, in the 2400 block of Clyda Drive.

San Jose police say there isn’t new information about a motive for the shooting, or a suspect description. Neighbors are also at a loss to explain how the gentle, kind woman they knew could be shot and killed.

“We don’t know. I don’t know what happened. It’s a good family,” said Cantor.

San Jose police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Jesus Mendoza, ,or Det. Juan Vallejo. Or, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867. The family has not announced funeral arrangements yet for Lilia Santiago.

