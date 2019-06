- San Jose residents are growing frustrated with trash and graffiti plaguing their community and are pointing fingers at Union Pacific.

Portions of the drive along Monterey Road can resemble the third world, instead of the heart of the tech country.

Garbage is strewn about and graffiti and homeless encampments dot the landscape paralleling Union Pacific railroad tracks.

“I don’t need to see this when I drive up and down the street every day," said Robert Miller, a 46 year resident of South San Jose. "I’m locked-in to looking at this, and I’m upset about it."

Miller and other District 2 residents joined Councilman Sergio Jimenez near the intersection of Monterey Road and Edenview Drive in the search for solutions.

“What we do every day by allowing this to exist is telling the residents, the residents on the other side of the tracks, that they don’t matter as much. Right? And we want to change that,” said Jimenez, as on-lookers held signs demanding Union Pacific clean up blight near its tracks.

Longtime residents say the issue and related problems go back at least 10 years. But the increase in homeless residents living along the tracks has exacerbated conditions.

Some area business people say illegal dumping and graffiti combined with homelessness have led to an increase in crime.

“The number of times our business has been broken into and vandalized,” said Erasmo Zuniga, vice president of the nearby Mercado California grocery store.

Clearing the blight isn’t an option because the areas sit on land owned by Union Pacific— crossing the boundary is trespassing.

“I have friends that live all over the Bay Area," Miller said. "They come down here and see this, how do you think that makes me feel?"

Jimenez issued a list of demands of the railroad including, cleaning up illegal dumping, helping the homeless find safer housing, and providing more security along its tracks.

In an emailed response, Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan says in part, “Trespassing on railroad property is a problem, creating hazards for the public and Union Pacific employees. [UP] is in the process of developing a memorandum of understanding with the city…that…will help mitigate transient encampment and illegal dumping concerns.”

The city's rules committee is also considering proposing to the full council, that the city attorney look at taking legal action against the railroad if the long-standing problems don’t get a solution.