San Jose school district will remain a "safe place" despite DACA decision

- President Trump’s announcement that he was ending the Deferred action for Childhood Arrivals program sent shock waves through the Alum Rock Union district in San Jose.

And now the district has taken an extra step by sending out a robocall and letters to families to reassure them that the district was a "safe space.” It was a reminder of a policy they put in place last fall, after President Trump was elected.

Attendance seemed normal today at Cesar Chavez Elementary. A bit of a relief or administrators, who had been worried some kids might stay home.

District officials claim to have already noticed how the political climate was impacting children. Students were in some cases afraid and questioned what could potentially happen to them at recess.

“We want to make sure that every student, family and community member that interacts with us knows they know that they and their information are safe,” said Dr. Julio Villalobos, principal of Cesar Chavez elementary in San Jose.

District officials say they want school to be a "beacon of light and hope" for students and Sandra Mendoza, mother of three “Dreamers,” says the message and sense of unity are meaningful.

“Because of this decision that was made, the children feel hopeless,” Mendoza said. “They feel like their dreams are just crushed.”

Mendoza believes in community and recognizes strength in collaborative efforts. She is very pleased with the district’s support.