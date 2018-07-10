San Mateo Co. sheriff's office searching for missing Oregon woman

- The San Mateo County Sheriff's is helping search for a missing 23-year-old Oregon woman.

Angela Hernandez was traveling from the Portland area to Southern California, when she went missing.

Hernandez had been texting and talking with her family multiple times during the day, but then the texts stopped by Friday. Family says it's extremely out of character for Hernandez to stop texting.

She was last in the Half Moon Bay area when her family heard from her. She told her family that she was back on the road and headed south, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez was driving a white 2011 Jeep Patriot with Oregon plates.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Currie at 650-363-4051 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.