- San Rafael police arrested two men Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to a press release from San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink.

The arrests came after police received information earlier this month about San Rafael residents who may be in possession of child pornography.

Police and other local and federal law enforcement agencies served five search warrants, three in San Rafael and two in unincorporated Sonoma County, Lt. Fink said.

Lorenzo Tziquin Tambriz, 30, of San Rafael, was arrested on suspicion of possession of obscene material of a minor.

John Cazier Blecka, 64, of San Rafael, was arrested on suspicion of sending or sending obscene material of a minor under 18 and possession or distribution of material depicting sex with a minor under 18, Fink said.

Electronics were seized at each residence and examined for child pornography.

The electronic devices will be sent to the Northern California Computer Crimes Task Force for further investigation, Fink said.

According to fink, additional cases are under investigation and more arrests may be made.

San Rafael police denied KTVU's request to publish the booking photos for the two individuals arrested due to an ongoing investigation.