<strong class='dateline'>SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - The San Rafael Yacht Harbor is seeing a surge in homeless people, attracted by showers that are supposed to be used by tenants.</p> <p>In a case of unintended consequences, the closure of showers at a homeless service center has sent them streaming to the waterfront on East Francisco Blvd in the Canal District.</p> <p>"They wait here until someone comes out, and then barge their way in," said Harbormaster Matt Butler, describing how transients access the locked restroom and shower, next to his office.</p> <p>"Once one gets in, they just hold the door open and take turns and everybody gets to use the shower all night long," Butler told KTVU.</p> <p>As Harbormaster for 20 years, Butler has always had compassion for the homeless and allows a few people to camp in their cars on the property, but he finds the new influx of people different.</p> <p>"We've had some people pretty aggressive about going in the shower, and if they have to knock you on the floor to get in, they'll do that."</p> <p>The harbor has 160 berths and about a third of the tenants live on their boats.</p> <p>Those tenants are also upset about the late night intruders and the noise, trash, and drug activity.</p> <p>"I heard somebody was actually cooking heroin in front of the surveillance camera a few days ago," said tenant Julian Constantine, who lives aboard his boat.</p> <p>Butler shared the security video with KTVU, showing someone cooking and selling heroin outside the shower door.</p> <p>On that occasion police were called, but usually tenants just tolerate the commotion and constant flow of people at all hours.</p> <p>As for taking a shower themselves? "You're waiting- for a wet guy, his wet girlfriend, with a wet bicycle, and a big wet dog to come out," said live-aboard tenant Kevin Courtney, "and just waiting is tough."</p> <p>On the other side of the 101 freeway, sits Ritter Center, San Rafael's hub of homeless services.</p> <p>"We still offer laundry services and public restrooms," said Simon Tiles, Director of Operations and Community Outreach.</p> <p>Tiles led KTVU past washers and dryers to the four private showers that until January were in almost continuous use by homeless clients.</p> <p>They are locked now, as part of the city's desire to disperse the homeless population away from downtown merchants.</p> <p>In their place, a mobile shower was launched, known as Marin Mobile Care. For the most part, the mobile showers require a reservation, and are available only in the mornings, from 6 am to 9 am at most locations, which can be miles away in Novato or Sausalito.</p> <p>"I don't know many people who've been using it honestly," admitted Sarah Boushey, who has been experiencing homelessness off and on for several years.</p> <p>Boushey says traveling to the shower trailer is a hurdle for people with mobility issues, no vehicle, or possessions to tote.</p> <p>"It's a pain in the neck, because it's not there every day, it's early in the morning, and it's far away," she complained.</p> <p>Tiles, at Ritter Center, has heard the gripes and acknowledges the showers at his facility are missed.</p> <p>"For a lot of our clients who hang around downtown, it's a challenge to find the mobile showers," said Tiles," and we know there is a period of adjustment, and a learning curve."</p> <p>He was not aware clients had shifted to the yacht harbor to soap up.</p> <p>"Homeless people are very resourceful so I'm not surprised they're figuring out a way to take showers," said Tiles.</p> <p>For now, no solution, as tenants grow weary of confrontations with homeless individuals.</p> <p>"You don't live here and you don't pay rent here," said live-aboard tenant Amy Robinson, "I feel real bad they don't have a place to shower, but I can't believe they shut down that facility."</p> <p>Harbormaster Butler vented his concerns to the San Rafael City Council this week, noting that cleanliness is essential to public health and sanitation, and urging them to make it easier, not more difficult, for people to be clean.</p> <p>"I would love to see Ritter House showers re-opened," said Butler.</p> <p>Until there is a remedy, he plans to upgrade his surveillance system, increasingly concerned about theft and vandalism to boats under repair.</p> <p>And Butler will keep cleaning up the mess that greets him every day.</p> <p>"I get here at 5:30, 6 in the morning and sometimes the <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Teachers, district make small compromises as New Haven strike enters second week</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:41AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:47AM PDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The teachers strike in the New Haven Unified School District has now entered its second deal as no deal was struck over the long holiday weekend. </p><p>Some progress was made on Monday, and both sides at one point had felt hopeful. data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/Teachers__strike_at_New_Haven_Unified_Sc_0_7316793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teachers are growing frustrated with New Haven Unified School District after another round of weekend talks broke down on Sunday night. The labor strike has now entered its second week as students' attendance at school dwindles. KTVU's Cristina Rendo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teachers, district make small compromises as New Haven strike enters second week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:41AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:47AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The teachers strike in the New Haven Unified School District has now entered its second deal as no deal was struck over the long holiday weekend. </p><p>Some progress was made on Monday, and both sides at one point had felt hopeful. But by nightfall, a a marathon bargaining session had broken down again.</p><p>The teachers association met with management for a total of 30 hours over the holiday weekend to negotiate. Both sides made some adjustments. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/oakland-tackles-repairing-city-s-worst-potholes" title="Oakland tackles repairing city's worst potholes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_tackles_repairing_city_s_worst_p_0_7318163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oakland this week will continue its 2019 pothole repair blitz, a road maintenance plan to repair potholes across the city. Sara Zendehnam reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland tackles repairing city's worst potholes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 01:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:26AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oakland this week will continue its 2019 pothole repair blitz, a road maintenance plan to repair potholes across the city.</p><p>On Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will join Oakland Department of Transportation Director Ryan Russo on-site where crews will be working to repair the worst potholes in the city's backlog of residents' reports of road damage.</p><p>Crews are scheduled to be working in parts of East Oakland's Council District 6 this week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/california-optometrist-killed-by-shark-in-hawaii-had-recently-retired" title="California optometrist killed by shark in Hawaii had recently retired" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/California_doctor_remembered_after_deadl_0_7318213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flowers and a warning now mark the Ka’anapali beach where a 65-year-old Granite Bay man died Saturday after he was attacked by a shark. Jessica Mensch from Fox40 reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California optometrist killed by shark in Hawaii had recently retired</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:02AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:06AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The California optometrist killed by a shark in Hawaii over the weekend was a frequent visitor to the islands and an avid scuba diver who had recently retired, friends said. </p><p>A shark attacked 65-year-old Thomas Smiley while he was swimming Saturday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui, police said.</p><p>A witness said that when rescuers pulled him to shore and began CPR, he was missing a leg from the knee down. Smiley died at the scene. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Oakland considers telling police to make psychedelic drugs among the lowest priority</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Stanford study: Flavored e-liquids may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Missing hiker found safe in San Jose after he separated from church friends</h3>
</li>
</ul> class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health/stanford-study-flavored-e-liquids-may-increase-the-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_7318143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_20190528122330"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stanford study: Flavored e-liquids may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-hiker-found-safe-in-san-jose-after-he-separated-from-church-friends"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Missing_hiker_found_0_7318218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Missing_hiker_found_0_20190528122456"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing hiker found safe in San Jose after he separated from church friends</h3> </a> </li> </ul> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<h3>MacKenzie Bezos pledges half of $35B fortune to charity</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Oakland considers telling police to make psychedelic drugs among the lowest priority</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Stanford study: Flavored e-liquids may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease</h3>
</li>
</ul> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/GETTY%20jeff%20bezos_1554465020743.png_7034839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MacKenzie Bezos pledges half of $35B fortune to charity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/now-trending/home-depot-employees-build-walker-for-boy-with-hypotonia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oakland-considers-telling-police-to-make-psychedelic-drugs-among-the-lowest-priority" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20OAK%20MUSHROOM%20DECRIMINALIZATION_00.00.06.09_1559059651406.png_7318549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oakland&#x20;could&#x20;become&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;city&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;country&#x20;to&#x20;decriminalize&#x20;certain&#x20;natural&#x20;psychedelics&#x20;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;&#x20;including&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;magic&#x20;mushrooms&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland considers telling police to make psychedelic drugs among the lowest priority</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health/stanford-study-flavored-e-liquids-may-increase-the-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_7318143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_7318143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_7318143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_7318143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/New_Stanford_research_on_vaping_and_flav_0_7318143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stanford study: Flavored e-liquids may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 