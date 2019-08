- Evacuations were issued in San Ramon on Tuesday morning at Crow Canyon Commons because of a suspicious pressure cooker left in the shopping mall, which turned out to be safe once it was detonated, police said.

San Ramon Police Capt. Denton Carlson told KTVU that it turned out to be just a "regular pressure cooker" left by a man about 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of Crown Canyon Place, home to Zachary's Chicago Pizza, a bank and a Sprouts among other shops.

His colleague, Capt. Cary Greenberg said they got a call that a "suspicious suspect" had dropped off the cooker.

"Our hunch was the device was harmless but at the same time, why would someone drop off a pressure cooker in the middle of a parking lot?" Carlson said. "The totality of the circumstances was just enough for us to take the steps we did. No reason we should risk the safety of anyone when there was no reason we couldn't do it safely and with the necessary precautions.

So, police evacuated the nearby area and called in the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to detonate the cooker, all the while tweeting regular updates to the public, complete with video of the robot and the drone sent overhead. The FBI was also called in.

By 11:30 a.m., police had deemed the cooker benign and the evacuation order was lifted.

Greenberg said he was glad the caller reported the device, even if it turned out to be nothing. "We'd rather see that everyone is safe," he said.

The @walnutcreekpd Bomb Sqaud is deploying their robot now. pic.twitter.com/qnfk0axwTu — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 13, 2019