<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story427931557" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427931557" data-article-version="1.0">Search warrants served in Conception boat fire investigation</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427931557" data-article-version="1.0">Search warrants served in Conception boat fire investigation</h1> investigation"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427931557.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427931557");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427931557_427941125_173699"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427931557_427941125_173699";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427941125","video":"602918","title":"FBI%2C%20ATF%2C%20Santa%20Barbara%20Sheriffs%20serve%20warrant%20on%20Truth%20Aquatics%2C%20owner%20of%20Conception","caption":"Authorities%20served%20search%20warrants%20Sunday%20at%20the%20Southern%20California%20company%20that%20owned%20the%20scuba%20diving%20boat%20that%20caught%20fire%20and%20killed%2034%20people%20last%20week.%20Agents%20with%20the%20FBI%2C%20the%20Bureau%20of%20Alcohol%2C%20Tobacco%2C%20Firearms%20and%20Explosives%20and%20other%20agen","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F08%2FFBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_w_0_7645917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F08%2FFBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_warrant_o_602918_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662598871%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DemLbSYQWhl2ED5ZfLkDjWl3ljDo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fsearch-warrants-served-in-conception-boat-fire-investigation"}},"createDate":"Sep 08 2019 06:01PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427931557_427941125_173699",video:"602918",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/FBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_w_0_7645917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Authorities%2520served%2520search%2520warrants%2520Sunday%2520at%2520the%2520Southern%2520California%2520company%2520that%2520owned%2520the%2520scuba%2520diving%2520boat%2520that%2520caught%2520fire%2520and%2520killed%252034%2520people%2520last%2520week.%2520Agents%2520with%2520the%2520FBI%252C%2520the%2520Bureau%2520of%2520Alcohol%252C%2520Tobacco%252C%2520Firearms%2520and%2520Explosives%2520and%2520other%2520agen",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/08/FBI__ATF__Santa_Barbara_Sheriffs_serve_warrant_o_602918_1800.mp4?Expires=1662598871&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=emLbSYQWhl2ED5ZfLkDjWl3ljDo",eventLabel:"FBI%2C%20ATF%2C%20Santa%20Barbara%20Sheriffs%20serve%20warrant%20on%20Truth%20Aquatics%2C%20owner%20of%20Conception-427941125",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fsearch-warrants-served-in-conception-boat-fire-investigation"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/search-warrants-served-in-conception-boat-fire-investigation">ASSOCIATED PRESS </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 04:02PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427931557"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:01PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427931557-427931529" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/CONCEPTION_1567983328582_7645831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427931557" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines427931557' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/rough-seas-force-crews-to-suspend-search-for-final-victim-of-conception-boat-fire"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Rough seas suspend search for final victim of fire</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/at-least-25-confirmed-dead-in-boat-fire-in-california-5-crew-members-jumped-to-safety"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Mayday_call_from_boat_fire_off_Californi_0_7631668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)</strong> - Authorities served search warrants Sunday at the Southern California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week.</p> <p>Agents with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies searched Truth Aquatics’ offices in Santa Barbara and the company’s two remaining boats, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said.</p> <p>The warrants served shortly after 9 a.m. are “a pretty standard” part of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy to determine whether any crimes were committed, he said. The office was ringed in red “crime scene” tape as more than a dozen agents took photos and carried out boxes.</p> <p><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/diving-boat-fire-victims-include-employees-from-apple-brilliant-and-mill-valley-salon" target="_blank">Thirty-four people died</a> when the Conception burned and sank before dawn on Sept. 2. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.</p> <p>The bodies of all but one victim have been recovered. <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/rough-seas-force-crews-to-suspend-search-for-final-victim-of-conception-boat-fire" target="_blank">The search for the final body was suspended this weekend because of strong winds and rough seas, Raney said</a>.</p> <p>“The dive teams are going to get together Monday to develop a plan. We’re hoping they’re back in the water on Tuesday,” he said Sunday.</p> <p>Coast Guard records show the Conception passed its two most recent inspections with no safety violations. Previous customers said Truth Aquatics and the captains of its three boats were very safety conscious.</p> <p>Authorities are focused on determining the cause of the fire and are looking at many things, including how batteries and electronics were stored and charged. They will also look into how the crew was trained and what crewmembers were doing at the time of the fire. The boat’s design will also come under scrutiny, particularly whether a bunkroom escape hatch was adequate.</p> <p>Five crew members jumped overboard after trying to rescue the 33 scuba divers and one crew member whose escape routes were blocked by fire, federal authorities and the boat’s owner said. The crew, including the captain, said they were driven back by flames, smoke and heat.</p> <p>They jumped from the bridge area to the main deck — one breaking a leg in the effort — and tried to get through the double doors of the galley, which were on fire.</p> <p>That cut off both escape routes from the sleeping quarters: a stairway and an escape hatch that exited in the galley area. The crew then tried, but failed, to get into windows at the front of the vessel.</p> <p>Truth Aquatics pre-emptively filed a lawsuit Thursday under a pre-Civil War provision of maritime law that could protect it from potentially costly payouts to families of the dead, a move condemned by some observers as disrespectful and callous.</p> <p>The company said in a statement posted Friday on Instagram that the lawsuit is an “unfortunate side of these tragedies” and pinned the action on insurance companies and other so-called stakeholders.</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B2DzUGTFg4P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B2DzUGTFg4P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B2DzUGTFg4P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B2DzUGTFg4P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">“My family and I are speaking today with extremely heavy hearts. No words will ease the pain that loved ones are feeling. We extend our deepest condolences to all those involved in this horrific tragedy. We have not yet made a public statement because we have been working tirelessly with the NTSB to find answers. As a member of the NTSB task force committee, we are prevented from commenting on details of this active investigation. We are committed to finding accurate answers as quickly as possible. Yet, we can speak to our emotions. We are utterly crushed. We are devastated. We are a small, family-run business that has taken this event entirely to heart. Our customers are like family to us, many returning for decades. Our crew is family. Our lives have been irreversibly changed by this tragedy and the sorrow it has caused. The families and friends of the victims and survivors are now, and forever, in our thoughts and prayers.” Glen Fritzler, Truth Aquatics owner and operator https://www.keyt.com/news/santa-barbara-s-county/beth-farnsworth-sits-down-with-the-owners-of-dive-boat-conception/1117750998</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/truthaquatics/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Truth Aquatics</a> (@truthaquatics) on <time datetime="2019-09-06T06:17:38+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Sep 5, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT</time></p> </div> </blockquote> <script async="" <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Rope_resembling_a_noose_found_at_Chabot__0_7645905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Rope_resembling_a_noose_found_at_Chabot__0_7645905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Rope_resembling_a_noose_found_at_Chabot__0_7645905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Rope_resembling_a_noose_found_at_Chabot__0_7645905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On August 21, a rope resembling a noose was found hanging from the front fence of Chabot Elementary School. It upset parents and educators for the connection the image has to America’s history of violence against African Americans. Leigh Martinez r" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rope resembling noose found at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Leigh Martinez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 05:53PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On August 21 , a rope resembling a noose was found hanging from the front fence of Chabot Elementary School.</p><p>It upset parents and educators for the connection the image has to America's history of violence against African Americans.</p><p>The Oakland Unified School District now believes this first incident was an accident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flight-delays-averaging-4-hours-at-san-francisco-international-airport-mainly-due-to-runway-work" title="Flight delays averaging 4 hours at San Francisco International Airport, mainly due to runway work" data-articleId="427944051" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Major_delays_at_San_Francisco_Internatio_0_7645924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Inbound flights to San Francisco International Airport are experiencing an average delay of almost four hours, due in large part to a runway out of service for reconstruction, according to the website FlightAware. Runway 28L, one of SFO's four runway" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flight delays averaging 4 hours at San Francisco International Airport, mainly due to runway work</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sam Richards </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:35PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Inbound flights to San Francisco International Airport are experiencing an average delay of almost four hours, due in large part to a runway out of service for reconstruction , according to the website FlightAware.</p><p>Runway 28L, one of SFO's four runways, closed Saturday for a scheduled 20-day reconstruction.</p><p>As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 312 flights - departures and arrivals - had experienced significant delays Sunday, said Chuck Navigante, an SFO duty manager.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-by-innovation-only-apple-media-event-expected-to-bring-new-iphones-watches-to-consumers" title=""By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers" data-articleId="427943454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple special event set for Tuesday, September 10." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:27PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A media event this Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sf-whale-watching-boat-has-close-encounter-with-humpback-in-san-francisco-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Whale_watch_boat_has_close_encounter_wit_0_7645791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Whale_watch_boat_has_close_encounter_wit_0_20190909022010"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF whale watching boat has close encounter with humpback in San Francisco Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flight-delays-averaging-4-hours-at-san-francisco-international-airport-mainly-due-to-runway-work"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Aerial_Photo_SFO_1180x520_1567732357967_7641896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="SFO_1567732357967"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flight delays averaging 4 hours at San Francisco International Airport, mainly due to runway work</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-by-innovation-only-apple-media-event-expected-to-bring-new-iphones-watches-to-consumers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple-September-10-invite_1567991300703_7645760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Apple-September-10-invite_1567991300703.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-on-for-4-missing-crew-members-after-cargo-ship-overturns-off-georgia-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Four_crew_members_missing_after_ship_ove_0_7645753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Four_crew_members_missing_after_ship_ove_0_20190909005912"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search on for 4 missing crew members after cargo ship overturns off Georgia coast</h3> </a> </li> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <img src="" alt="" title="Apple-September-10-invite_1567991300703.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>"By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-on-for-4-missing-crew-members-after-cargo-ship-overturns-off-georgia-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Four_crew_members_missing_after_ship_ove_0_20190909005912"/> </figure> <h3>Search on for 4 missing crew members after cargo ship overturns off Georgia coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rope-resembling-noose-found-at-chabot-elementary-school-in-oakland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Rope_resembling_a_noose_found_at_Chabot__0_20190909005207"/> </figure> <h3>Rope resembling noose found 