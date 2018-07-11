Second suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

- Authorities in Florida have made a second arrest in the June shooting death of emerging rap star XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says in a news release Wednesday that 22-year-old Michael Boatwright is facing first-degree murder charges in the killing.

Investigators say Boatwright was initially arrested last week on an unrelated drug charge. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.

Also charged in the killing outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop is 22-year-old Dedrick Williams. His lawyer says he'll plead not guilty.

Authorities say robbery was the motive in the killing of the 20-year-old XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy.