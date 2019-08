- A semi truck loaded with 80,000 pounds of garbage overturned on Highway 92 on its way to Ox Mountain Landfill.

The accident happened shortly before 10:40 a.m. There were no injuries.

Traffic heading westbound on Highway 92 is blocked. Traffic heading eastbound is flowing, but officials advise drivers that delays are expected until 3:00 p.m.

In a video clip sent to KTVU from Austin Giannini, a heavy-duty tow truck is seen behind the overturned semi.

There's no word on what may have caused the semi to overturn.