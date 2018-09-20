Senior living resident crafts scarves daily for Silicon Valley homeless community

- A resident at a Los Altos senior living community spends her free time knitting scarves for the Silicon Valley homeless population and she's on her way to breaking a personal record.

As of Wednesday, Jeannie Waltz has knitted 216 scarves so far this year, just 14 less than her total from last year. Waltz believes in sharing individual talents, and since she’s always knitted in her spare time, offering scarves to those in need is perfect for her.

"When I heard about the need for scarves in the local community, it seemed like a natural fit for me," said Waltz. "It broke my heart to think there are women out there raising their children under an overpass. I just couldn’t stand it, and I immediately wanted to help.”

And while she does regularly knit with a church group, most of Waltz’ work is done in her apartment at BridgePoint in Los Altos, though staff says she carries materials almost everywhere she goes. "We are incredibly proud of Jeannie and humbled by her efforts to better the lives of others," said Sondra Brakeville, executive director of BridgePoint at Los Altos.

According to Waltz, the community has demonstrated their support of her art, noting that she often receives yarn donations from neighbors and friends. Waltz makes the scarves the same size so people of all shapes and sizes have enough material to keep warm. She adds that she hopes each recipient can feel that someone cares for them when they wear their scarf.

“It uplifts me to see how I can positively impact others, even in such a small capacity,” Waltz said. “I have been blessed at every stage of life and this is the least I can do to share blessings that I have received.”

