Settlement tentatively reached in lawsuit involving Millennium Tower homeowners Settlement tentatively reached in lawsuit involving Millennium Tower homeowners
By Daniel Montes
Posted Aug 28 2019 03:15PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 28 2019 03:15PM PDT addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/settlement-tentatively-reached-in-lawsuit-involving-millennium-tower-homeowners" addthis:title="Settlement tentatively reached in lawsuit involving Millennium Tower homeowners"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426080877.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426080877");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426080877_426080569_121748"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426080877_426080569_121748";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426080569","video":"599514","title":"Settlement%20tentatively%20reached%20in%20lawsuit%20involving%20Millennium%20Tower%20homeowners","caption":"A%20settlement%20has%20been%20tentatively%20reached%20in%20a%20lawsuit%20involving%20tenants%20of%20the%20sinking%20Millennium%20Tower%20in%20downtown%20San%20Francisco%2C%20an%20attorney%20representing%20the%20luxury%20apartment%20owners%20said%20Wednesday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FSettlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FSettlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsuit_involv_599514_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661638504%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dt7_JbaKm7ZBPChK9NmIe5cyJFBE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fsettlement-tentatively-reached-in-lawsuit-involving-millennium-tower-homeowners"}},"createDate":"Aug 28 2019 03:15PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426080877_426080569_121748",video:"599514",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520settlement%2520has%2520been%2520tentatively%2520reached%2520in%2520a%2520lawsuit%2520involving%2520tenants%2520of%2520the%2520sinking%2520Millennium%2520Tower%2520in%2520downtown%2520San%2520Francisco%252C%2520an%2520attorney%2520representing%2520the%2520luxury%2520apartment%2520owners%2520said%2520Wednesday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsuit_involv_599514_1800.mp4?Expires=1661638504&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=t7_JbaKm7ZBPChK9NmIe5cyJFBE",eventLabel:"Settlement%20tentatively%20reached%20in%20lawsuit%20involving%20Millennium%20Tower%20homeowners-426080569",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fsettlement-tentatively-reached-in-lawsuit-involving-millennium-tower-homeowners"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/settlement-tentatively-reached-in-lawsuit-involving-millennium-tower-homeowners">Daniel Montes </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 03:15PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426080877"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 03:15PM PDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-426080877" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426080877-426080554"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426080877-426080554" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/Settlement_tentatively_reached_in_lawsui_0_7623258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426080877" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/KTVU)</strong> - A settlement has been tentatively reached in a lawsuit involving tenants of the sinking Millennium Tower in downtown San Francisco, an attorney representing the luxury apartment owners said Wednesday.</p><p>The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court back in February 2017 on behalf of more than 200 homeowners and named the Transbay Joint Powers Authority and developer Millennium Partners as defendants.</p><p>According to attorney Niall McCarthy, who represented the tenants, with the settlement, individual unit owners will be compensated for the loss in the value to their apartments, although he said he couldn't reveal the exact amount.</p><p>The suit alleged that the building was constructed on mud and sand, not bedrock located deeper in the ground, and that developers knew about the sinking before the apartments went for sale.</p><p>Additionally, the suit alleged that further sinking was caused after construction began on the neighboring Salesforce Transit Center.</p><p>"There's no dispute that further sinking was caused after the TJPA started their work," McCarthy said.</p><p>"The sinking and tiling was measured ... and after the TJPA started to build, the tilting and sinking became much more significant."</p><p>McCarthy added that the suit could also serve as a lesson for future developers.</p><p>"This litigation exposed some major planning and building defects and will avoid any disasters in the future," he said.</p><p>In a statement, TJPA Executive Director Mark Zabaneh said that although attorneys are working on a settlement, the agreement isn't official.</p><p>"The many parties to the Millennium Tower litigation are working on a settlement with the assistance of a mediation team. A settlement agreement has not been finalized," Zabaneh said.</p><p>Mission Street Development, which owns developer Millennium Partners, said in a statement it was "pleased" that an agreement is in the works.</p><p>Additionally, the firm said the settlement would help pay for the fixes, like a perimeter pile upgrade, which the homeowners' association Millennium Tower Association had sought in one of many separate lawsuits against the developer.</p><p>"The agreement in principle will provide homeowners with the funding needed to implement the perimeter pile upgrade, which Mission Street Development has developed cooperation of the homeowners' association to address the impacts on the building from nearby construction activities and soil conditions, and will be designed to protect it from negative impacts in the future," the firm said.</p><p>The settlement "will also set the framework for a final settlement and release of all claims related to the condition of the Millennium Tower," the developers said.</p><p>"Mission Street Development has made clear from the beginning that its top priority has been to address and resolve the conditions that caused the building's past problems.</p><p>The agreement announced today is consistent with that priority and assures that the building will continue to set the standard for urban living in San Francisco," the firm said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/Pedestrian_killed_in_San_Jose_hit_and_ru_0_7625946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/Pedestrian_killed_in_San_Jose_hit_and_ru_0_7625946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/Pedestrian_killed_in_San_Jose_hit_and_ru_0_7625946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/Pedestrian_killed_in_San_Jose_hit_and_ru_0_7625946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, police said. 
The crash happened at Story Road and Jackson Avenue at 3:45 p.m. 
A witness said a gold SUV ran into a dark-colored pickup truck and then struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The victim was pinned under the SUV. Two people were injured in a shooting in North Oakland on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. 
According to Oakland police, the shooting happened at 2:27 p.m. in the 900 block of 61st near Market St. where officers found two males. 
The victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition. I was shaking. Featured Videos FILE: President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on April 03, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Watch more videos 