Friday night is the lighting of the Union Square Christmas tree in san Francisco.

It's the 29th year for the event, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

The tree is located right across the street from Macy’s on Geary and Stockton streets.

This year’s tree has more than 33,000 led lights and more than 1,100 ornaments.

Oscar and Grammy winner Darlene Love will perform Christmas music.

The tree will be lit at around 6:50.