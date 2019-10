- San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon on Thursday announced his resignation.

Gascon, who's served in the position for the past nine years, submitted his formal resignation to Mayor London Breed and will leave his post effective Friday, Oct. 18.

Gascon also sent a letter to colleagues saying he plans to return to Los Angeles to "explore a run for District Attorney."

"Making our communities safer and more equitable remains my life's work, and I'm simply not ready to slow down and put public service behind," the letter reads in part.

The new move means Gascon could face-off against Los Angeles County's current top prosecutor Jackie Lacey, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gascon's Full Resignation Letter to Colleagues (Obtained by KTVU)