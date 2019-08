- With just one month to go until the first event the Chase Center, there's a big question on the minds of fans is how to get to the new arena.

What to do about the congestion in the area is 18,000 people head to the new center located in Mission Bay?

The city insists there are options to ease the traffic pain.

Officials such as Mayor London Breed and Warriors President Rick Welts unveiled a new Muni platform on Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the stop along Third Street between Warriors Way and 16th Street.

The bigger platform can hold 700 people at a time so it'll help with large crowds going to and from the Chase Center, officials said. And if you have a ticket to an event – you can ride Muni for free that day to the arena.

Breed acknowledged that there is congestion in the city but said the Chase Center will be the most transit-friendly arena in the NBA.

"Hopefully, when we open we'll see tons of people getting off at this platform," Breed said.

Assemblyman David Chiu added: "We know we have more work to do but this is one of the major stops to make sure we have great transit in the bay. Go Dubs!"

Taking the ferry to the Chase Center is also an option.

Within the next two years, the goal is to have a ferry stop in Mission Bay.

But come September, riders can get on the ferry at the Main Street Alameda terminal or Jack London square and be dropped off at Pier 48 ½ - about a half mile from the Chase Center.

The first event at the Chase Center is a Metallica and San Francisco Symphony concert on Sept. 6.