San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott rebuffed the police union's demand to resign over his handling of the raid of a photojournalist's home and office. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott rebuffed the police union's demand to resign over his handling of the raid of a photojournalist's home and office.

- San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott says he's staying put. Over the weekend, the police union called on him to resign over the sledgehammer raid of freelance photojournalist Bryan Carmody.

"There's a lot of work that I need to do with the men and women of this department right now," Scott said. "We have a lot of good work going on that needs to continue. I want to see that through, and I'm going to stay focused on seeing that through."

Police are trying to find out who leaked to Carmody a police report over the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi. He died as a result of cocaine ingestion that weakened an already compromised heart, in the company of a woman who was not his wife.

Scott said he would not discuss details of what led up to the search of Carmody's home and office.

"That will all come out," he said. "That will all come out in the wash in an independent investigation. But I think it's really important at this point not to be pointing fingers."

But the police union is pointing fingers and said Scott was fully aware of all the details of the impending raid, including the fact that Carmody is a member of the news media.

Scott and Mayor London Breed attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Presidio. But the mayor said she's withholding judgment about the chief's future.

"I do think it's important that we allow an opportunity to play this process out and not jump to any conclusions around whether or not the chief should remain in his position," Breed said.

The Police Commission could potentially review any disciplinary case against the chief. But the panel's president told KTVU that the top cop's apology is proof that he is a leader and should continue in his job.

"This guy has been a terrific chief, and to call for his resignation at this point without, really, any information about what he knew or what he did, is just not responsible," said Robert Hirsch, president of the Police Commission.

Retired SFPD Cmdr. Rich Corriea is now director of the International Institute of Criminal Justice Leadership at USF.

"There's two competing narratives. If anybody were to suggest who they should believe or other facts, you'd be creating a third and fourth narrative," Corriea said.

"I think the substance of the POA's narrative is that the chief was very involved in this entire investigation," Corriea said. "And that's something that falls into the purview of the Police Commission to look into."

For now, the civilian-run Office of Police Accountability formerly known as the Office of Citizen Complaints, is investigating how SFPD handled the raid.

Also Monday, the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP blasted the police union's demand for Scott to resign, calling it a "flagrant political attack."