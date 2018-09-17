SFPD: Missing 11-year-old boy located, is doing 'well'

Posted: Sep 17 2018 01:51PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17 2018 05:50PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - San Francisco Police issued a statement to update that 11-year-old Dennis Dixon has been found and is said to be well as of 5 p.m. Monday. 

The boy went missing and was last seen leaving his family’s residence in the Diamond Heights neighborhood on Sunday night. 

The boy left his home at around 8:30 p.m. following a family disagreement.  He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, light blue pants and black shoes and may be carrying a red super hero backpack. 


 

     

