SFPD: Missing 11-year-old boy located, is doing 'well'

- San Francisco Police issued a statement to update that 11-year-old Dennis Dixon has been found and is said to be well as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The boy went missing and was last seen leaving his family’s residence in the Diamond Heights neighborhood on Sunday night.

*UPDATE* Eleven year-old Dennis Dixon has been located and is well. https://t.co/mNahiHvf7O — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 18, 2018

The boy left his home at around 8:30 p.m. following a family disagreement. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, light blue pants and black shoes and may be carrying a red super hero backpack.



