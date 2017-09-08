Man barricaded in SF Outer Richmond home

- San Francisco Police Department confirmed a man is barricaded inside a home and that there is a shelter-in-place in the Outer Richmond District.

Police say the man is in crisis, but has no weapons, nobody inside the home with him and that they are sending a negotiation team to Cabrillo between 36th and 37th avenues.

San Francisco Fire Department tweeted as well as the Department of Emergency Management to issue a notice at 5:51 p.m. Friday saying there was police activity and to avoid the area, stay inside and stay away from windows.

The area affected is just north of Spreckels Lake in Golden Gate Park.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more information as it becomes available.