- A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in San Francisco's Dolores Park following the nearby Carnaval parade and celebration earlier in the day.

Officers near the park, off Dolores Street, heard gunshots about 5 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His name and age were not released.

No one else was injured.

No arrests had been made late Sunday night.

A motive in the shooting was not yet known.

Police are continuing to investigate.

San Francisco District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman tweeted about the incident:

I have been in contact with Captain Caltagirone of Mission Station about the shooting earlier this afternoon in Dolores Park. SFPD is currently on the scene and investigating. — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman)