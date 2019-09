Related Headlines 3 puppies stolen from SF dog rescue

- The last of three puppies stolen from a San Francisco animal shelter was found on Saturday.

"Huey," a pit bull puppy with a skin condition, was stolen along with two huskies in a burglary from the Family Dog Rescue at 2253 Shafter Ave. on Thursday morning.

A decoy buyer helped police recover the huskies later that day after discovering an Instagram post listing them for sale for $800 each.

Police arrested two suspects, according to the shelter.

But the pit bull was outstanding until Saturday, when a Good Samaritan found Huey abandoned in East Oakland.

She phoned a Berkeley shelter, which directed her to Family Dog Rescue after realizing the dog's description matched the one reported missing, according to a Facebook post celebrating Huey's return.

"We are so grateful to everyone in the Bay Area who helped us get our three puppies back," shelter staff wrote in the post.