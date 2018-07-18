Silicon Valley shows off new wares at 4th annual Technology Showcase

- The technology of tomorrow was on display today in Mountain View as the city held its 4th annual tech showcase.

It was a chance for the public to get a glimpse of what Silicon Valley companies have been working on.



Some up and comers were there, right alongside the biggest names in tech.

All are showing off their wares in the town they call home.

Mountain View Mayor Lenny Siegel says, "What you're seeing around us on the plaza and in the street is going on every day in Mountain View, but most people only see a piece of it."

And so Mountain View created this showcase, a way for people to see more.

Oculus showed off virtual reality. Waymo brought a self-driving van. And NASA had some fungus they're using to make building materials for space.

And that was just the beginning.

Robert Bigler, CEO of Hoverboard Technologies says, "We brought my passion project which is the Geo Blade."

The folks at Hoverboard brought their one-wheeled electric skateboard.

Bigler says, "If I want to go that way I just lean and keep leaning."

There was technology to make pizza delivery better and to put telescopes on planes.

And there were lots of things to ride.

The idea is for people to actually interact with the technology to hop in a self-driving car or get on an electric bike.

For the companies, it was a chance to meet the public and each other.

DiDi, a smart transportation company, just opened its Mountain View office in November.



May Chow of DiDi says, "It's a good chance for us to engage with the community, engage with city leaders and get to know who our peers are in this industry."

And residents call the showcase eye-opening. They say they can't believe concentration of innovation that's here.

Christina Carville of Mountain View says, "Actually I'm really proud that it's in Mountain View because we're like the hub of technology. And it's awesome to see all this in my backyard."

