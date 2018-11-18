Six injured in four Oakland shootings Saturday

- Police in Oakland are investigating four shooting incidents that injured six people Saturday.

Two men were wounded in a shooting that occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the area of 98th and Bancroft avenues.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and hand, and were listed in stable condition, police said.

Another shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Birch Street.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

A third shooting occurred around 11:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of Pearmain Street.

The victim suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene, police said.

The fourth shooting occurred at 11:59 p.m. in the 8400 block of International Boulevard.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg.