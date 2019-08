- San Jose Police on Saturday were investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

Officers responded to a two vehicle crash at Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m., authorities said.

Upon investigation, they found that a 2016 Volkswagen Passat was turning westbound onto Santa Teresa Boulevard, when it was struck by a Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck at the intersection.

The male driver of the Passat, was pronounced dead a the scene.

The truck driver left the vehicle at the crash site, but ran away.

Investigators are now triying to identify the truck driver, and are asking the public for help.<

The driver of the Laramie fled the scene on foot and has not been identified reprehended. The driver of the Passat was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 408-947-7867. — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) August 24, 2019

If you have information about this case, you can call 911 or Crimestoppers at 408-947-7867.