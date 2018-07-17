Slain disabled man's mother speaks out

Through tears, Carol Jones recounted her desperation after she found her son on a street corner, mortally wounded from gunfire.

"I'm saying, 'Breathe, baby breathe! It's going to be all right. Just breathe, Patrick, breathe!"

Her pain is still fresh, five months after her 27-year-old son Patrick Scott Jr. was shot in North Oakland. She put him into her Jeep and rushed him to nearby UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. There, she pleaded for answers.

"Just tell me, is my baby still here? Is my baby still living?" Jones says she asked a medical staffer. "And she said, 'Ma'am, I'm sorry,' and I just lost it. You didn't have no right to take my child. I planted that seed! You didn't have no right to pluck him up!"

Jones helped plant a tree outside an Oakland church in memory of her son. Scott ws shot and killed at 62nd and Market streets on Feb. 3 Born with a disability, Scott was waiting for a bus to go to his grandmother's house. His mother says he had no enemies.

"He was a humble giant," she said. "He didn't do nothing wrong. Never got questioned by the police. Never had no altercations. He kept to himself."

Authorities say they don't know why Scott was killed. "Patrick was an innocent victim. There was no reason that we have found for the shooting to have occurred," said Bert Fairries, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI in San Francisco, which is helping the Oakland police in the case.

But at the same time, police say someone was gunning for Scott.

"I don't really want to get into the specifics of the case," said Oakland police Officer Michael Jaeger, the lead investigator. "Unfortunately, I can't disclose all that at this time, but I do believe he was the intended target.

Investigators hope a $30,000 reward will lead to some answers.

Jones has passed out fliers in the neighborhood where her son was killed.

"As his mother, my work is never done. I'm still his mother, regardless if he's here or not," she said.

At her church, she's been the one comforting families who've lost loved ones to violence.

"Enough is enough! I'm going to do all I can to save the next child and the next child after that," she said.

She said her anguish never goes away. "I'm suffering now. Sleepless nights. This alien pain in my stomach I cannot get rid of," she said.

Jones says she has no ill will toward her son's killer. But she had a message: "Turn yourself in! Save your mama the pain!"

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police homicide investigators at (510) 238-3821 or FBI San Francisco at (415) 553-7400.