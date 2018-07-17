1 person dies in plane crash near Truckee
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTVU) - One person is dead and two were taken to hospitals after a plane crashed near Truckee on Tuesday morning.
The crash is impacting traffic between the Town of Truckee and Northstar.
Traffic Alert:— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) July 17, 2018
Expect a slow down on SR-267 this morning between the Town of Truckee and Northstar due to a plane that crashed this morning.
Lots of emergency personnel on scene. Avoid the area if possible.
Emergency crews are at the scene. The CHP says avoid the area if possible.
At this point, additional details have not been released.