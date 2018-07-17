1 person dies in plane crash near Truckee

Posted: Jul 17 2018 08:26AM PDT

Updated: Jul 17 2018 09:50AM PDT

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTVU) - One person is dead and two were taken to hospitals after a plane crashed near Truckee on Tuesday morning. 

The crash is impacting traffic between the Town of Truckee and Northstar.

Emergency crews are at the scene. The CHP says avoid the area if possible. 

At this point, additional details have not been released. 

