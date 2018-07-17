- One person is dead and two were taken to hospitals after a plane crashed near Truckee on Tuesday morning.

The crash is impacting traffic between the Town of Truckee and Northstar.

Traffic Alert:



Expect a slow down on SR-267 this morning between the Town of Truckee and Northstar due to a plane that crashed this morning.



Lots of emergency personnel on scene. Avoid the area if possible. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) July 17, 2018

Emergency crews are at the scene. The CHP says avoid the area if possible.

At this point, additional details have not been released.