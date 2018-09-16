Snell Fire now 100 percent contained, burns 2,490 acres

- The Snell Fire, which since Sept. 8 has burned almost 2,500 acres between Middletown and Lake Berryessa in Napa County, is now considered 100 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said Saturday.

The 100 percent containment was declared at 7 p.m. today, Cal Fire said in a release. Approximately 27 fire personnel are still on scene patrolling for any possible hot spots.

No homes or other structures were damaged by this fire, which has been burning for a week. Much of this area, centered on the Berryessa Estates area northwest of the lake and on the area near the intersection of Snell Valley Road and Butts Valley Road about eight miles southeast of Middletown in unincorporated Napa County, was under mandatory evacuation for two days.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.