Soldier visiting home dies trying to rescue people from NYC apartment fire

- A heroic U.S. Army Soldier is among the dead in Thursday's tragic apartment fire in New York City.

28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah was home in The Bronx for the holidays when the fire broke out.

He is one of 12 people who died in the fire. Four of the victims are children.

Mensah's father says his son died trying to save others from the blaze.

"He tried to do his best," Kwabena Mensah says with a tear in his eye, "Well, I think he was trying to do his best".

The New York City Fire Department says a toddler playing with a stove started the fire.

His mother ran out with him and another child, leaving the apartment door open and allowing the fire to rush up to the other floors- trapping the residents.

Some were able to wait for help on the fire escapes, but had to battle 15 degree weather.

Four people remain in the hospital with serious injuries.