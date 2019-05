Power lines were knocked down within the southbound and northbound lanes of SR-17 near Redwood Estates, and lanes were shut down in both directions at 1:28 a.m. Photo: San Jose CHP.

- Both directions of state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County were closed for nearly 8 hours after a solo-vehicle DUI crash damaged at least two power poles, with power lines that fell and blocked the roadway.

The CHP said the crash was reported at 12:48 a.m. in the northbound direction of highway 17, north of Idylwild Road. Arriving officers discovered that a Ford F-150 had struck a power pole. As a result of the collision, power lines were knocked down across both northbound and southbound lanes of highway 17 near Redwood Estates, forcing CHP to fully close the highway.

The driver of the Ford F-150, was identified Sunday afternoon as Claudia Maldonado, 23, of Pleasanton. Following a series of tests, officers determined Maldonado was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and arrested her for DUI.

By 6:22 a.m., PG&E crews cleared the downed power lines and CHP reopened the southbound lanes of highway 17. Northbound lanes reamined shut down until 7:45 a.m., as PG&E crews discovered a power pole a half mile away was also damaged due to the power lines whiplashing.

The Ford F-150 was towed from the scene around 8:40 a.m., and all lanes were reopened at approximately 8:50 a.m.

PG&E crews remained on scene into the afternoon Sunday to discuss further permanent repair needs for both power poles. The CHP advises motoroists may see delays on highway 17 throughout the day Sunday.