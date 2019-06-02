< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410392647" data-article-version="1.0">Some 50 shell casings found in shooting at Pleasant Hill hotel</h1>
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:36AM PDT
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 01:29PM PDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 03:23PM PDT  02 2019 01:29PM  <strong class='dateline'>PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN/KTVU)</strong> (BCN/KTVU)</strong> - Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that didn't injure anyone, but caused a large commotion at a hotel.</p> <p>The shooting was reported at 1 a.m. at the Residence Inn located at 700 Ellinwood Way, Sgt. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/california-democratic-convention-wraps-up-in-san-francisco" title="California Democratic Convention wraps up in San Francisco" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sara Zendehname reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California Democratic Convention wraps up in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sara Zendehnam, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 08:06PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Day three of the California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco delivered.</p><p>Presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders, the honorable Julian Castro and former representative John Delaney rounded out the event and 11 other candidates spoke Saturday.</p><p>Bernie Sanders vowed his commitment to take on the NRA, abortion rights and immigration reform.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walnut-creek-police-investigate-sunday-afternoon-officer-involved-shooting" title="Walnut Creek Police investigate Sunday afternoon officer-involved shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walnut Creek police investigate officer-involved shooting, Sunday" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walnut Creek Police investigate Sunday afternoon officer-involved shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sam Richards </span>, <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:53PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 08:36PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walnut Creek police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Orchard Lane and Arlene Lane, a neighborhood of single-family houses about a half-mile south of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.</p><p>No other details, including whether anyone was killed or injured, were released.</p><p>Walnut Creek police released the information on Twitter at 6:39 p.m. Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-haven-teachers-counter-offer-school-district-district-says-new-offer-is-more-expensive" title="New Haven Teachers counter-offer school district, district says new offer is more expensive" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/New_Haven_Teachers_announce_counter_offe_0_7344810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/New_Haven_Teachers_announce_counter_offe_0_7344810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/New_Haven_Teachers_announce_counter_offe_0_7344810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/New_Haven_Teachers_announce_counter_offe_0_7344810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/New_Haven_Teachers_announce_counter_offe_0_7344810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Haven Teachers announce counter-offer, Sunday" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Haven Teachers counter-offer school district, district says new offer is more expensive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:25PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:29PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The union representing teachers in South Hayward and Union City has lowered their offer from a 7% pay hike over two years to a 6% pay hike over the same time.</p><p>Teachers also want a percentage of their pay for the days they were on strike.</p><p>They also want a chance for retiring teachers to get a full year of credit toward their retirement. The district is offering a 2% raise, starting January 1, 2020.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rail-trestle-vegetation-burns-in-grasslands-near-dumbarton-point-in-fremont"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Fire_burns_old_rail_bridge_near_Fremont__0_7344781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Fire_burns_old_rail_bridge_near_Fremont__0_20190603031643"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rail trestle, vegetation burns in grasslands near Dumbarton Point in Fremont</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-democratic-convention-wraps-up-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_20190603030428"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California Democratic Convention wraps up in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/humpback-whale-swimming-near-alameda-has-officials-concerned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Scientists_worry_about_humpback_whale_ne_0_7344742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Scientists_worry_about_humpback_whale_ne_0_20190603013441"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Humpback whale swimming near Alameda has officials concerned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walnut-creek-police-investigate-sunday-afternoon-officer-involved-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_20190603033437"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walnut Creek Police investigate Sunday afternoon officer-involved shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-democratic-convention-wraps-up-in-san-francisco" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Day_3_of_California_Democratic_Conventio_0_7344683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>California Democratic Convention wraps up in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/humpback-whale-swimming-near-alameda-has-officials-concerned" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Scientists_worry_about_humpback_whale_ne_0_7344742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Scientists_worry_about_humpback_whale_ne_0_7344742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Scientists_worry_about_humpback_whale_ne_0_7344742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Scientists_worry_about_humpback_whale_ne_0_7344742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Scientists_worry_about_humpback_whale_ne_0_7344742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Humpback whale swimming near Alameda has officials concerned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walnut-creek-police-investigate-sunday-afternoon-officer-involved-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Walnut_Creek_police_investigate_officer__0_7344786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walnut Creek Police investigate Sunday afternoon officer-involved shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-haven-teachers-counter-offer-school-district-district-says-new-offer-is-more-expensive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Teachers__district_make_small_compromise_0_7319100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Teachers__district_make_small_compromise_0_7319100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Teachers__district_make_small_compromise_0_7319100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Teachers__district_make_small_compromise_0_7319100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Teachers__district_make_small_compromise_0_7319100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Haven Teachers counter-offer school district, district says new offer is more expensive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/small-plane-makes-emergency-landing-on-ocean-city-nj-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Small_plane_makes_emergency_landing_on_O_0_7344733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Small_plane_makes_emergency_landing_on_O_0_7344733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Small_plane_makes_emergency_landing_on_O_0_7344733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Small_plane_makes_emergency_landing_on_O_0_7344733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/02/Small_plane_makes_emergency_landing_on_O_0_7344733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Small plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City, NJ beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 